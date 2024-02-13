FEMA denies Gov. Healey’s request for disaster declaration after September flooding in Leominster

BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Governor Maura Healey’s request for a major disaster declaration for parts of Massachusetts as a result of catastrophic flooding from September storms.

A letter to Healey from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell states that in December 2023, the governor specifically requested individual assistance for two counties, public assistance for two counties, and hazard mitigation for the entire state.

According to Gov. Healey’s office, her administration requested a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

In Worcester County, nearly a foot of rain fell in Leominster alone on the night of Sept. 11 and caused more than $36 million in damages in the city.

In Bristol County, approximately 200 homes in the town of North Attleboro were flooded or damaged during the Sept. 11 storm.

“Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies,” Criswell wrote to Healey. “Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary. Therefore, I must inform you that your request for a major disaster declaration is denied.”

Healey has directed her administration and finance secretary to quickly distribute the $5 million in flood relief funding that the administration had set aside for the affected communities from the disaster funding allocated by the Massachusetts Legislature in the supplemental close-out budget, according to her office.

“Our administration is deeply disappointed that FEMA denied our request for a major disaster declaration for damage caused by extreme weather in September. We submitted a strong request based on the severe local impacts this storm had on our communities,” reads a statement from Karissa Hand, the governor’s spokesperson. “We plan to appeal this decision and will do everything we can to continue our advocacy with our federal partners and support our communities.”

FEMA’s denial may be appealed by Healey within 30 days after the date of the letter, which was dated Feb. 11.

In addition, Criswell said to Healey that FEMA’s Region I regional administrator will communicate any additional resources that may be available through other federal agencies and/or volunteer organizations to address unmet needs for survivor assistance.

FEMA will also coordinate with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to identify additional damage information to support an appeal if necessary, Criswell added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

