‘A team sport’: Swampscott Yacht Club, members remove boats before weekend storm

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — With nasty weather on the way this weekend across the Massachusetts coast, boaters rushed to get their vessels out of the water before the storm.

At the Swampscott Yacht Club, members were helping each other tow their boats up onto the launch and hook them on a trailer.

For many members, this storm is ending their season on the water earlier than they hoped.

“It looks like the weather’s just getting worse and worse,” one member told Boston 25 Tuesday. “So, figured we’d take it out now.”

Another added, “It’s a team sport.”

High winds, heavy rain, and harbor swells are expected this weekend. (can link weather article)

Swampscott Yacht Club’s vice commodore Chris Swartz expects 10-foot swells over the weekend.

“Make sure your dock lines are good,” he said to other Massachusetts boaters. “Make sure your pennants are set up right. Make sure your chafing gear is on.”

He continued, “I mean, we’ve had a couple hurricanes pass through, and boats wound up on the rocks on the right over there. We’ve had some wicked storms.”

Swartz said they’re prepared for the weather that is expected to last over the span of several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for Massachusetts Bay and Ipswich Bay.

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