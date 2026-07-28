Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — UPDATE (June 28, 2026, 2 p.m.): This warning has expired.

Previous warning:

We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Southwestern Worcester, East Central Hampshire, and Southeastern Hampden counties until 2:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7/28 2:30PM. This is a dangerous storm. Seek shelter and stay with @Boston25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/KEjrjQKlVw — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 28, 2026

“Expect damage to trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service warned.

Locations impacted by the warning include Southbridge, Palmer, Spencer, Ware, Sturbridge, Monson, Rutland, Barre, Warren, Paxton, North Brookfield, Hubbardston, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Princeton, Brookfield, Hardwick, Holland, East Brookfield, and Oakham.

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A.J. Mastrangelo | Shiri Spear | Vicki Graf |David Bagley

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