Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize in Saturday’s drawing, jackpot at $1.1 billion

BOSTON — There was no winner of Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but four tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prizes.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 3-18-22-27-33 and the Powerball, 17.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be the fortieth since the jackpot was last hit on May 31, when a $204.5 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

This is the game’s largest jackpot since April 6, 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Oregon.

In Saturday’s drawing, one $1 million prize and three $50,000 prizes were won on tickets sold in Massachusetts. The $1 million prize ticket was purchased at Smoke n Munch, located on 348 Graton St. in Worcester. The three $50,000 prize tickets were purchased at:

Shaw’s, located at 33 Austin St. located in Newton

A-Brews Tap & Grill, located at 1794 Bridge St. Suite 1A in Dracut

Sandwich Food Mart, located at 298 Rt. 130 in Sandwich

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

