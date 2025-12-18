Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins $2M prize in Wednesday’s drawing as jackpot climbs to $1.5B

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — There was no winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a big prize.

The numbers drawn on were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 with Power Ball 17. There was a 4x Power Play.

Locally, one person woke up $2 million richer thanks to a Powerball ticket that was sold at the Winner’s Corner Market in North Andover, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Earlier this week, a $50,000 winning ticket in Monday’s drawing was sold at Nab’s One Stop Shop in Westford.

So, the dream of holiday billions now continues into Saturday, when the game’s jackpot is expected to be an estimated $1.5 billion.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

