Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize in Monday’s drawing as jackpot hits $1.25B

WESTFORD, Mass. — There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prize.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 23-35-59-63-68 and Powerball 2.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket that was sold at Nab’s One Stop Shop in Westford, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The dream of holiday billions now continues into Wednesday, when the game’s jackpot will be an estimated $1.25 billion.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

