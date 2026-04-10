MEDWAY, Mass. — A postal worker was seriously injured on Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Medway police say.

The accident happened on 30 Main Street when a pick-up truck struck the postal truck, causing it to roll over.

Postal worker lifeflighted to hospital following serious accident in Medway (Robert Smith)

Witnesses tell Boston 25 that the pickup truck rear-ended the mail truck - causing it to flip over a few times, and ejecting the postal worker out of the truck and trapping her underneath.

Several bystanders, including a nurse, alongside first responders jumped in to assist the postal worker.

“Yeah, it was absolutely insane I dont know what else to say,” said Robert Smith, who witnessed the crash. “Her head was like on her side, like this [leaning head to his side] with the truck on top of it, it was absolutely insane.”

Smith added that around 10-15 people tried to help.

Postal worker lifeflighted to hospital following serious accident in Medway (Medway Fire Department)

“Unfortunately, it was too heavy, and when the first cop showed up, he was like, ‘Just don’t touch it.’ He was like, ‘If you pick it up a few inches and it slips, it could cause more damage.’”

The driver was removed from underneath the truck, where she was lifeflighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the postal service said that they “appreciate the quick actions of emergency responders for coming to the aid of our carrier involved in a vehicle accident today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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