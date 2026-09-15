POST Commission suspends certification of Burlington officer after domestic violence arrest

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended a Burlington police officer’s law enforcement certification, citing evidence that he “engaged or may have engaged in criminal conduct.”

The emergency suspension, issued Sept. 14, requires Officer Peter Abaskharoun to immediately surrender all law enforcement credentials and equipment, including any department-issued firearm, badge, cruiser, and use-of-force tools.

Abaskharoun, currently on administrative leave from the Burlington Police Department, was arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member and witness intimidation stemming from a recent domestic violence arrest.

“The Burlington Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct, and the allegations in this case do not reflect the mission or values of our department. We are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial review,” Burlington police said in a statement.

POST Commission Executive Director Enrique A. Zuniga signed the suspension order.

Under Massachusetts law, the suspension will remain in effect until the POST Commission issues a final decision or votes to revoke the suspension.

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