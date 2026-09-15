Driver accused of fleeing crash on I-93 in Andover arrested on OUI charge, police say

ANDOVER, Mass. — A driver who allegedly caused a crash on Interstate 93 in Andover before trying to run away from the scene on Tuesday morning was later arrested on OUI charges, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Dascomb Road around 6:30 a.m. found multiple vehicles involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said initial reports indicate the driver was changing lanes when they struck a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Crash I-93 in Andover

“The driver of the vehicle that struck the others then reportedly attempted to flee the crash on foot, before being found by patrol units,” a state police spokesperson said in a statement.

The driver, whose name wasn’t immediately available, is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, marked lanes violations, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence.

The crash prompted a large emergency response and caused lengthy delays on the busy highway during the morning commute.

An investigation is ongoing.

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