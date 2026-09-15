4 people, including 2 Mass. residents, seriously hurt in New Hampshire crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people, including two Massachusetts residents, were seriously injured in a rollover crash into the woods along a New Hampshire highway over the weekend, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday found two cars about 30 feet off the right side of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.

According to investigators, a 2010 Honda Civic carrying two Nashua teenagers struck the median, overcorrected, and slammed into a Toyota Yaris occupied by a pair from Massachusetts

Authorities said all four people involved were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including Thomas Heath II, 44, of Lowell, and Keila Castillo, 34, of Boston.

Emergency crews briefly shut down the highway while working at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Shane Mason at Shane.P.Mason@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

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