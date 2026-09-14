Burlington police officer placed on leave following arrest for domestic violence

A Burlington police officer is off the job after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

On Monday, Burlington police said Lt. Peter Abaskharoun was put on paid administrative leave following his arrest on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member and witness intimidation.

“The Burlington Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct, and the allegations in this case do not reflect the mission or values of our department. We are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial review,” Burlington police said in a statement.

The Massachusetts POST Commission says Abaskharoun is still certified as a police officer at this time.

Abaskharoun was arraigned in Woburn District Court this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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