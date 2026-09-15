Massachusetts motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into bear

PETERSHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts motorcyclist was flown to the hospital over the weekend after officials say they crashed into a bear.

Emergency crews responding to Route 122 near New Salem Road in the Worcester County town of Petersham on Saturday found an injured motorcyclist, according to the Petersham Fire Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center. No immediate word was available on their condition.

An investigation found the motorcyclist collided with a bear, prompting a large emergency response involving state and local agencies, officials said.

“Thank you to everyone who worked together to provide care and transport,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Additional details on the crash weren’t released.

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