Portion of Storrow Drive to close as tunnel, road repair begin

BOSTON — A portion of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road will be closed overnight as the tunnel undergoes repairs.

MassDOT announced that the closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., spanning seven days a week, from North Harvard Street to Mugar Way.

Detours will take place from North Harvard Street over the Anderson Bridge to Memorial Drive in Cambridge, and into Boston using the Longfellow Bridge.

Storrow Drive Detour (MassDOT)

“Storrow Drive Tunnel was built in 1950 and extends approximately 1,280 feet,” MassDOT wrote on its website. “It accommodates an average of 58,000 vehicles that travel along Storrow Drive every day. Since it was built, significant repairs have been made to the tunnel, including in 2008. Prior projects have addressed concrete ceiling spalls, boat section wall repairs, and waterproofing.”

Additionally, detours will be adjusted ahead of any major events in the city.

For more details on the project and construction, visit the following link: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/storrow-drive-interim-tunnel-repairs

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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