The popular Savannah Bananas are coming to Fenway twice in 2025

BOSTON — The independent baseball team Savannah Bananas is coming to Fenway twice as a part of their 2025 world tour.

The Bananas often put on a show, spicing up a normal game of baseball, typically performing stunts, tricks, and a variety of other wacky things.

According to their Facebook page, the Bananas will be playing at 18 MLB stadiums alongside 3 different NFL venues.

The Bananas will play at Fenway on July 5-6, 2025. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group