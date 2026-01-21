Popular restaurant chain known for its Detroit-style pizza, burgers is expanding to Boston

BOSTON — A popular restaurant chain known for its Detroit-style pizza and award-winning burgers is expanding to Boston.

The Brooklyn, New York-based Emmy Squared Pizza is set to open its doors on Friday, Feb. 27, as the official food partner for Swingers Back Bay, located at 777 Boylston Street.

The eatery’s signature pizzas feature a fluffy, focaccia-like dough, a crispy base, and a caramelised cheese edge known as frico crust. A standout includes the fan-favorite Colony with pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of honey.

Also available on the menu will be “cult-status” burgers, voted among the best in the country by several publications, which are served on toasted pretzel buns.

Emmy Squared currently operates 24 locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Louisville.

Swingers, a new social destination that “transforms traditional mini golf into a full-scale entertainment experience with DJs and creative design,” also officially opens on Feb. 27.

An array of arcade games will also be available at Swingers, to go along with a menu of cocktails, spritzes, frozen drinks, premium spirits, wine, champagne, and beer.

