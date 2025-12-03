‘Swingers’ mini-golf bar set to open first New England location in early 2026

Swingers, the global “crazy golf and carnival” brand is opening its first location in New England.

The 21,000-square-foot venue, located at 777 Boylston Street, will span two levels overlooking Back Bay’s streets.

The venue will feature two beautifully designed crazy golf courses, multiple cocktail bars, semi-private event spaces, and Carnival, a Belle Époque-inspired arcade filled with arcade games, nostalgic charm, flashing lights, and the chance to win prizes.

“Opening in Boston marks an exciting new chapter for Swingers,” said Jeremy Simmonds, Co-Founder and CEO of Competitive Socialising. “The city’s vibrant energy and love of great food, drink and entertainment make it the perfect home for our unique blend of competitive fun and premium hospitality. We can’t wait to bring something truly different to Boston’s social scene.”

Guests will be able to test their skills on retro games such as Roll-A-Ball, Skee-Ball, and Down the Clown, all while listening to soundtracks.

The venue is set to open in early 2026. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

