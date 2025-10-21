Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands footprint in Mass. with new location

BOSTON — A quick-service, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is expanding its Massachusetts footprint with the opening of a new location.

Anna’s Taqueria began welcoming customers on the corner of Summer and Devonshire streets in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section on Tuesday, the chain’s 11th Bay State restaurant.

To celebrate the occasion, Anna’s, which opened its first location on Beacon Street in Brookline 30 years ago, is offering up its popular 12-inch “super” burritos at their original 1995 price of $3.50.

The new Boston restaurant features a bright and welcoming 1,800 square-foot dining space complete with counter, table, and booth seating options for up to 49 guests. It will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Anna’s has been growing quickly in Massachusetts, opening locations in Woburn, on Northeastern University’s campus, and in Natick in the last year. Additional openings in the near future are planned at Legacy Place in Dedham and in South Boston, as well as in Cranston, Rhode Island.

