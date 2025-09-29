Popular Connecticut pizza chain’s 2nd Massachusetts location opens this week

BOSTON — A wildly popular Connecticut restaurant chain known for serving up “crafted pizza like no other” is officially opening its second Massachusetts location this week.

Sally’s Apizza, founded in New Haven in 1938, will begin welcoming customers at its new Boston location on Tuesday.

The chain is holding a grand opening celebration at the new restaurant in the city’s Dorchester section at 9 District Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grand Opening in Dorchester, Massachusetts — Reserve now! 🍕 Posted by Sally's Apizza on Sunday, September 28, 2025

Reservations are required to attend the event.

Sally’s offers customers an array of coal-fired Neapolitan pizzas, as well as classic Italian entrees, and several apps, including skillet meatballs, Italian wings, fried mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, and arancini.

“Famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic char, Sally’s is loved by pizza fans from around the world,” the chain’s website states.

Sandwiches, salads, bruschetta, and desserts are also available on Sally’s menu.

Their renowned pies were named among the best in America by USA Today, among other publications.

Sally’s first Massachusetts location opened in Woburn in late 2023. Other Bay State locations are planned for Boston’s Seaport and Concord. The chain also has four other locations in Connecticut in addition to New Haven.

