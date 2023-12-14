‘Like no other’: Popular Connecticut pizza chain’s 1st Massachusetts location opens today

WOBURN, Mass. — A wildly popular Connecticut restaurant chain known for serving up “crafted pizza like no other” is officially opening its first Massachusetts location on Thursday.

Sally’s Apizza, founded in New Haven in 1938, is ready to begin welcoming customers at its new Woburn Village restaurant.

Sally's APizza (Woburn location (Sally's APizza rendering))

In a Facebook post, Sally’s wrote, “You see, restaurants, they come and go. But Sally’s. Sally’s is forever. Who’s excited for Woburn?”

You see, restaurants, they come and go. But Sally’s. Sally’s is forever. • • Who’s excited for Woburn👀 • • shoutout to ... Posted by Sally's Apizza on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Sally’s offers customers a choice between nine coal-fired Neapolitan pizzas, as well as classic Italian entrees, and an array of apps including skillet meatballs, Italian wings, rigatoni vodka, fried mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, crispy calamari, arancini, baked clams, garlic shrimp.

“Famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic oven-kissed char, Sally’s draws pizza fans from around the world,” the restaurant’s website states.

Sandwiches, salads, bruschetta, and desserts are also available on Sally’s menu.

Sally's Apizza Woburn grand opening tomorrow!! https://www.bostonmagazine.com/restaurants/2023/12/11/sallys-apizza-woburn/ Posted by Chris Brandon on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Their renowned pies were named among the best in America by USA Today, among other publications.

Sally’s also has three Connecticut restaurants in Fairfield, Stamford, and New Haven. Additional spots are also coming to Wethersfield, Norwalk, and Newington, as well as the Boston Seaport in 2024.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group