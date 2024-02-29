Popular Cape Cod ice cream shop known for attracting celebrities up for sale

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — A popular Cape Cod ice cream shop known for attracting an array of big celebrities over the years is up for sale.

Four Seas Ice Cream at 360 South Main Street in Centerville, a village of Barnstable, is on the market with an asking price of $3.1 million, the Cape Cod Times reported, referencing a Carey Commercial real estate listing.

“We’re getting on in years and it’s a 24-hour summertime business, it’s tiring,” Doug Warren, who has operated and owned the landmark with his wife, Peggy, since 2000, told the newspaper. “We’re getting close to that age to retire.”

The business, formerly a blacksmith’s shop, was purchased in 1934 by a Boston insurance salesman and transformed into an ice cream shop, according to the Times. The shop was sold to Richard Warren in 1960 before Doug Warren ultimately took over.

Celebrities including Bob Hope, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively have all paid visits to Four Seas over the years.

Doug Warren told the Times that the Kennedys frequented the ice cream shop when they vacationed on the Cape.

The shop is also known for hiring honor roll students from local schools for the summer and taking them on all-paid ski trips come January.

Doug and Peggy said they’ll miss how much joy their ice cream has brought the endless customers they served.

