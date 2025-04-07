Popular Boston pub makes appearance in Ed Sheeran’s new music video

BOSTON — Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran showcased his Boston pride in the music video for his new hit single “Azizam.”

The song is part of Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, “Play.” “Azizam” is a Persian term of endearment that means “my dear.”

Scenes in the video were filmed in American cities, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New Orleans. Sheeran is shown wearing a Celtics shirt in the video.

Sheeran used footage that his crew filmed at The Dubliner Irish Pub at 2 Center Plaza in Boston’s Government Center on St. Patrick’s Day.

Crowds packed The Dubliner for Sheeran’s impromptu performance, with some fans swarming the sidewalk just for a glimpse.

The Dubliner posted videos on their Facebook page of Sheeran singing his hit song “Galway Girl” to the crowd.

A week after his Boston appearance, Sheeran stopped by Ipswich to promote his new single and pop-up pub, “The Old Phone,” shooting a music video and serenading hundreds in the town center.

The superstar from the United Kingdom strolled through downtown Ipswich and greeted fans coming from far and wide.

After his performance, Sheeran began greeting more fans for a pint or a bite inside the pop-up pub.

Sheeran explained to the crowd before his performance that his new single was based on a lawsuit from two years ago. He was reportedly ordered to hand over his old cell phone. When he powered it on, it unlocked memories a decade old.

