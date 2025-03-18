Local

Ed Sheeran gives impromptu performance at Boston Irish bar

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Four-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance at The Dubliner Pub on Monday night.

Sheeran teased the appearance on social media prior to performing. On his Instagram story, the English musician told Boston to “meet me in the pub tonight” while dawning Celtics green.

Crowds packed the bar, with some fans swarming the sidewalk just for a glimpse.

The Dubliner posted a video on their Facebook page of Sheeran singing his hit song “Galway Girl” to the crowd.

Ed Sheeran live at The Dubliner

Posted by The Dubliner Pub on Monday, March 17, 2025

