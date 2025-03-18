Ed Sheeran gives impromptu performance at Boston Irish bar

BOSTON — Four-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance at The Dubliner Pub on Monday night.

Sheeran teased the appearance on social media prior to performing. On his Instagram story, the English musician told Boston to “meet me in the pub tonight” while dawning Celtics green.

Ed’s got the perfect fit on tonight ☘️



📸 @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/weXrde7ciq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 18, 2025

Crowds packed the bar, with some fans swarming the sidewalk just for a glimpse.

The Dubliner posted a video on their Facebook page of Sheeran singing his hit song “Galway Girl” to the crowd.

Ed Sheeran live at The Dubliner Posted by The Dubliner Pub on Monday, March 17, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group