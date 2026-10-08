Poll shows broad support for eliminating time limits on child sexual abuse lawsuits in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A new statewide poll commissioned by advocates for child sexual abuse survivors shows overwhelming support among Massachusetts voters for eliminating the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse.

The survey, conducted by MassINC Polling Group in September, questioned more than 800 registered Massachusetts voters about Amendment 110, a proposal that would eliminate existing time limits for survivors seeking to file civil lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse.

According to the poll, 91% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat agree that people who experience sexual abuse may need many years before they are ready to come forward about what happened.

The survey also found that 84% of voters strongly or somewhat support eliminating Massachusetts’ statute of limitations for civil child sexual abuse cases, while 93% strongly or somewhat agree that institutions, including schools and religious organizations, that fail to protect children from sexual abuse should be held accountable.

Under current Massachusetts law, survivors generally must file civil lawsuits by age 53. The state also has a charitable immunity cap that limits damages against certain nonprofit organizations to $20,000, a threshold set decades ago.

On Thursday, survivors, advocates, and lawmakers gathered at the State House to present the polling results and urge lawmakers to preserve Amendment 110 as they negotiate the final version of a primary care bill.

Advocates argued that legal accountability is necessary to drive institutional change.

“Institutions don’t change because we ask them nicely,” survivor advocate Kathyrn Robb said. Robb directs the Children’s Justice Campaign at Enough Abuse. “They change when failing a child will cost them something, either their image or their pocket. So, without the risk of liability, it’s really just the same old fox guarding the henhouse.”

State Sen. Joan Lovely, who has been sponsoring legislative change for decades in Massachusetts, encouraged residents to contact lawmakers serving on the conference committee reviewing the legislation.

“I’m encouraging people to send letters to the conferees,” Lovely said. “You can find that on mass.gov and to your legislators and express your support to keep the amendment intact.”

The proposed survivor protections are included in an amendment to the final primary care bill currently under review by a legislative conference committee. Those negotiations take place behind closed doors, and lawmakers have until the end of the year to reach an agreement and send a final bill to Gov. Maura Healey for consideration.

For years, 25 Investigates has reported on efforts to eliminate time limits for child sexual abuse survivors seeking justice through the courts. Advocates say the latest polling demonstrates broad public support for making those changes law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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