Police warn of traffic nightmare ahead of Friday’s Patriots game, Luke Bryan concert

FOXBORO, Mass. — Police are advising anyone expected to be on the roads Friday night to avoid Route 1 ahead of a jam-packed night in the area.

With the Patriots’ first and only preseason game at Gillette Stadium and Country music star Luke Bryan‘s concert at the Xfinity Center taking place only a dozen miles apart, Foxboro police say traffic on Route 495 and 95 will be at a “standstill”.

Road closures will be in place and state and local police will be assisting with traffic on Route 1.

Before the game, the Patriots will honor the greatest player in franchise history.

A statue of Tom Brady will be unveiled in a 15 to 20-minute ceremony conducted by owner Robert Kraft.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great night and Officers be deployed on site to ensure that it’s safe and secure environment for all," Foxboro police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

