Patriots to unveil 12-foot statue immortalizing Tom Brady tonight. Here’s everything to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, will be immortalized with a giant bronze statue during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

The 12-foot statue will stand in the Patriot Place Plaza next to the Patriots Hall of Fame, which Brady was inducted into last year.

After being drafted 199th overall in 2000, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in 18 seasons as a starter. His tenure in New England remains one of the most dominant and decorated runs in NFL history.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will preside over the ceremony honoring the legendary quarterback before the team’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders kicks off.

The team says that the statue will preserve Brady’s placement as a “Patriot for life” and enshrine his legacy as the greatest of all time.

0 of 93 Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) AMFOOT-US-PATRIOTS-HALL OF FAME-BRADY Former Patriots Coach Bill Belichick (L) embraces former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on stage during the 2024 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 30: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots sits with Kristjan Sokoli #60 of the New York Giants during a preseason NFL game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) NFL Preseason: Philadelphia Eagles Vs New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 16: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) at the end of the game. The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in the second pre-season home exhibition game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 16, 2018. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 look on after Edelman scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Tom Brady fist bumps New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images) (China Wong/Getty Images) Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night (New England Patriots/New England Patriots) Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night (New England Patriots/New England Patriots) Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night (New England Patriots/New England Patriots) Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night (New England Patriots/New England Patriots) Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Patriots owner Robert Kraft as they arrive for the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Brady at Gillette Stadium, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammate Matt Light after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on September 14, 2009 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Tom Brady patriots hof induction (Patriots) Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts during a ceremony honoring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (012118 Foxboro, MA) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs head coach Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane (012118 Foxboro, MA) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs head coach Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane (Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images) Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots meets with Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers following the Patriots 10-3 preseason victory at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images) ARCHIVO - El quarterback de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra quarterback Tom Brady y el entrenador Bill Belichick se saludan tras una victoria ante los Dolphins de Miami, el 14 de diciembre de 2014, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) FILE - New England Patriots MVP quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick embrace after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip/AP) Divisional Round - Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12, team owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - APRIL 13: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady walk towards the pitchers mound at Fenway Park before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals on April 13, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honoring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) AMFOOT-NFL-EAGLES-PATRIOTS Tom Brady speaks to fans during a "Thank You" celebration honoring the former New England Patriots' quarterback during half time of the home opening game for the New England Patriots on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honoring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Tom Brady casts a wide shadow over the Patriots’ season-opening matchup with the Eagles (Getty Images������������� ����) Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, meet after the Patriots' 31-21 win in their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Through the years INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick congratulates quarterback Tom Brady after win over San Diego Chargers New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (L) congratulates Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the San Diego Chargers during their AFC Divisional NFL playoff football game in San Diego, January 14, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES) - GM1DUJTNTZAA Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 shakes the hand of owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images) FILES-AMFOOT-NFL-BUCCANEERS-BRADY (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2017, Tom Brady, #12 of the New England Patriots, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. - Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 NFL seasons, according to multiple US media reports on January 29, 2022. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Tom Brady, Bill Belichick FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy beside coach Bill Belichick, right, after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. A new book and a movie are in the works about Brady and the suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Tom Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) NFL: AFC Championship-Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (right) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrate as confetti flies after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports - 10557977 Photos: Jacksonville Jaguars' Lerentee McCray through the years 2018: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots congratulates Lerentee McCray of the Jacksonville Jaguars following the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Ben Roethlisberger FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 8: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe /Boston Globe via Getty Images) Through the years Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Tom Brady TOPSHOT - Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after overtime. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Tom Brady FOXBORO, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) takes a hit from Charles Woodson (R) of the Oakland Raiders on a pass attempt in the last two minutes of the game in their AFC playoff 19 January 2002 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 16-13 in overtime. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images) (MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images) Tom Brady FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. Brady has engineered nine fourth-quarter comebacks in the playoffs but just four of those came at home. Perhaps the most memorable of those New England comebacks outside of the Tuck Rule game, game on Jan. 10, 2015, against Baltimore. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola/AP) Tom Brady FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his 19-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass. Brady had one of his most prolific playoff games at home on Jan. 14, 2012, when he and the Patriots ended Tebow Mania. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola/AP) Tom Brady FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots 24-14 win during their AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Mass. The rivalry that defined much of Brady's career was the one he had with Manning. Brady won 11 of the 17 meetings, including the first time they met in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (CHARLES KRUPA/AP) Tom Brady MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media after losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca) Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings) New York woman's obituary expressing hate for Tom Brady goes viral In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File) Roger Goodell upholds Tom Brady's 4-game suspension FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the game ball after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. Brady's four-game suspension for his role in using underinflated footballs during the AFC championship game last season has been upheld by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The league announced the decision Tuesday, July 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola) tb ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox) 8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots Percentage dislike: 25 percent. The reason? Model wife, perfect hair ... he's just a winner. Yeah, we're jealous. What of it? According to Forbes, E-Poll Market Research rates more than 7,500 celebrities on appeal, likeability and many other attributes. These 10 “bring out the most negative heat among fans.” Survey was of 1,100 people age 13 and over, and considered only active NFL players “who register a minimum 10% awareness level with the public,” Forbes writes. (Kathy Willens) Tom Brady KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Peter Aiken) 10 FAMOUS TOMS TOM BRADY -------- DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts to his teams first quarter touchdown while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 08, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus) 10 Quarterbacks To Wear #12 TOM BRADY ------ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on before during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Tom Brady FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Tom Brady FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots addresses the media during a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Gronk to Bucs? Patriots, Tampa Bay reportedly talking deal for Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski, right, and Tom Brady could reunite as teammates -- in Tampa Bay. (Elsa/Getty Images ) QB Tom Brady says he’s leaving the Patriots Tom Brady hinted on Instagram that he wanted to return for the 2020 NFL season. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots yells as he runs onto the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls out the play as Sebastian Vollmer #76 listens in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on October 18, 2009 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos Staff photo by Gregory Rec -- Thursday, January 31, 2001 -- Tom Brady was all smiles at a press conference on Thursday after being named starting quarterback for the Patriots on Sunday. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Portland Press Herald) Photos: Tom Brady's life in 12 photos EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game September 11, 2000 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 20-19. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (Focus On Sport) Patriots QB Tom Brady hints at return to football next season in Instagram post Patriots QB Tom Brady hints return to football next season in Instagram post Tom Brady hinted on Instagram that he wanted to return for the 2020 NFL season. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press) 'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals a thumbs-up on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) 'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) 'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals a thumbs-up on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Where will Tom Brady land? Bucs are faves and front-runners FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner posted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the first to indicate the most-decorated player in NFL history would leave New England. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Where will Tom Brady land? Bucs are faves and front-runners FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner posted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the first to indicate the most-decorated player in NFL history would leave New England. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Tom Brady1 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer) Tom Brady says he's leaving the Patriots Tom Brady And Roger Goodell Fail To Reach Settlement Over 4-Game Suspension NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots leaves federal court after contesting his four game suspension with the NFL on August 31, 2015 in New York City. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman had required NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Brady to be present in court when the NFL and NFL Players Association reconvened their dispute over Brady's four-game Deflategate suspension. The two sides failed to reach an agreement to their seven-month standoff. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls out the play as Sebastian Vollmer #76 listens in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on October 18, 2009 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images) Patriots QB Tom Brady hints at return to football next season in Instagram post

Here’s everything fans need to know:

Key times

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. with stadium gates opening early at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

How to watch

While ticketed fans are allowed in the plaza for the ceremony, early entry into the stadium will be allowed to ensure optimal viewing of the ceremony on Gillette Stadium’s video boards.

Can’t make it in person? For fans not attending the game, the ceremony will also be streamed on Patriots.com, as well as the team’s official social media pages, including YouTube.

After the unveiling

Brady will provide his reaction and address the gathered guests. The ceremony will end with various photo opportunities of Brady with his statue.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group