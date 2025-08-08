Local

Patriots to unveil 12-foot statue immortalizing Tom Brady tonight. Here’s everything to know

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, will be immortalized with a giant bronze statue during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

The 12-foot statue will stand in the Patriot Place Plaza next to the Patriots Hall of Fame, which Brady was inducted into last year.

After being drafted 199th overall in 2000, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in 18 seasons as a starter. His tenure in New England remains one of the most dominant and decorated runs in NFL history.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will preside over the ceremony honoring the legendary quarterback before the team’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders kicks off.

The team says that the statue will preserve Brady’s placement as a “Patriot for life” and enshrine his legacy as the greatest of all time.

Here’s everything fans need to know:

Key times

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. with stadium gates opening early at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

How to watch

While ticketed fans are allowed in the plaza for the ceremony, early entry into the stadium will be allowed to ensure optimal viewing of the ceremony on Gillette Stadium’s video boards.

Can’t make it in person? For fans not attending the game, the ceremony will also be streamed on Patriots.com, as well as the team’s official social media pages, including YouTube.

After the unveiling

Brady will provide his reaction and address the gathered guests. The ceremony will end with various photo opportunities of Brady with his statue.

