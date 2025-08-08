Police warn of gridlock on 3 highways ahead of tonight’s Patriots game, Luke Bryan concert

FOXBORO, Mass. — Police are advising anyone expected to be on the roads Friday night to avoid Route 1 ahead of a jam-packed night in the area.

With the Patriots’ first and only preseason game at Gillette Stadium and Country music star Luke Bryan‘s concert at the Xfinity Center taking place only a dozen miles apart, Foxboro police say traffic on Route 495 and 95 will be at a “standstill”.

Road closures will be in place, and state and local police will be assisting with traffic on Route 1.

Before the game, the Patriots will honor the greatest player in franchise history.

Some who are familiar with gridlock in the area said no amount of traffic could keep them from cheering on the Patriots and the legendary quarterback who led the team to six Super Bowl titles.

“I think the Patriots are going to be a lot better than they were last year, and now we’ve got something to look forward to,” said first-time season ticket holder Scott Kimball.

Others who have experienced their share of traffic debacles near Gillette said they’re leaning toward watching the statue reveal from the comforts of home.

“I think it’s going to be really, really busy. Tom deserves it. It should have been done a long time ago,” said Joe Barbosa of Mansfield. “He never should have left. He’s a legend!”

Fans attending the game are encouraged to enter the stadium early to watch the ceremony on the Gillette Stadium billboards.

A statue of Tom Brady will be unveiled in a 15 to 20-minute ceremony conducted by owner Robert Kraft.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great night, and Officers will be deployed on site to ensure that it’s a safe and secure environment for all,” Foxboro police said.

