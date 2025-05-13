Police: Two people injured after a fallen tree branch strikes them at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON — A woman and a child were hurt after a fallen tree branch struck both of them, Boston police say.
Boston police were dispatched to the area of 1 Franklin Park Road on reports that a child and an adult female had been struck by a tree branch.
According to Zoo staff, the incident happened right outside the Farnhouse Cafe.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both Park Rangers and State Police have been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
