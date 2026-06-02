Boston police searching for missing 83-year-old man

The Boston Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 83-year-old man.

83-year-old Joseph Gallop was last seen in the area of 34 Wolcott Street in Dorchester, Boston police say.

Gallop is described as a black male, thin build, approximately 5’9” in height, last seen wearing a black vest, black pants, and black sneakers.

was last seen in the area of 34 Wolcott Street in Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department is actively working to locate Joseph Gallop and urges anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 or contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

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