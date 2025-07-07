Police: Two people hospitalized after being electrocuted in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — Two people have been hospitalized after being electrocuted when they came in contact with downed electrical wires.

According to Barnstable Police’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to a residence on Hampden Circle in Hyannis at around 5:15 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident.

Once on the scene, first responders found two people suffering from injuries after coming in contact with electrical wires.

Members of the Hyannis Fire Department were able to transport the two victims, one was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, while another was medflighted to a Boston hospital.

Members of Eversource were called in by first responders. A spokesperson said that they "received a request from emergency responders to disconnect the line and make the area safe for them to attend to the scene. There are currently just under 40 customers without power because the line has been deenergized, and our crew will remain on site to provide any further assistance if needed."

At this time, Cape & Islands’ State Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

