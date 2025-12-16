Police: Three kids hit by car in Salem

CANTON, MASS. — Three children were struck by a car around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Congress Street, according to Salem police.

Two of the children, ages 9 and 11, suffered minor injuries.

A third child, a 10-year-old, was found unconscious when police arrived.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the driver, a 65-year-old Marblehead man, remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation.

Officials said the children were not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

