Police: Three kids hit by car in Salem

CANTON, MASS. — Three children were struck by a car around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Congress Street, according to Salem police.
Two of the children, ages 9 and 11, suffered minor injuries.
A third child, a 10-year-old, was found unconscious when police arrived.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said the driver, a 65-year-old Marblehead man, remained at the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation.
Officials said the children were not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
