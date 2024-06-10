Police: Suspect steals car, crashes into over a dozen vehicles in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say stole a car and hit several parked vehicles in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle was reported stolen in downtown Boston and was eventually tracked to Dorchester. Officers responding to the area of Centre and Leslie Street say about 15 cars were struck during a driving rampage.

Video shows a 1987 Buick Grand National with severe front-end damage. The owner of the Buick says he was working on a truck when he realized his “one of a kind” car was stolen.

“There’s not a car like this in America,” Dennis Harrington, the owner, said. He said he purchased the Buick about 3 years ago and enjoyed working on it.

Police say the suspect fled on foot from the scene and no arrests have been made.

A description of the suspect involved was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

