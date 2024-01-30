Police: Stabbing at Boston high school sends female student to the hospital

BOSTON — A teen was transported to the hospital after being stabbed at a high school Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Boston Police say they responded to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School around 10:53 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers reportedly found a female juvenile victim with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group