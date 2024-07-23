Police shoot and kill armed man after call for disturbance at NH home, AG says

KENSINGTON, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday in a New Hampshire town just north of the Massachusetts border.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, police shot and killed a man outside a residence on Olivia Lane in Kensington after responding to the area for a follow up on a mental health call from the previous night. Arriving officers received information that the man was allegedly criminally threatening another occupant in the home.

Units from the Seacoast Emergency Response Team and the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit responded and engaged in a multi-hour standoff.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Formella’s office says the male, who was armed, was shot at by six police officers. One officer reportedly used a less-lethal munition.

Officials say they performed life saving measures on the man but were unsuccessful.

The identity of the deceased man is being withheld at this time.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Officials say no law enforcement officers or other members of the public were injured and there’s no known threat to the public.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

