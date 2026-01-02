Police seize 100 pounds of marijuana in large-scale operation bust in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. — A 27-year-old Grafton man is facing serious charges after authorities allegedly uncovered approximately 100 pounds of marijuana at his home.

The large-scale operation bust happened on Kessell Street early Friday morning.

Police obtained a search warrant after receiving an anonymous tip.

The Blackstone Valley Drug Task Force and special team with Mass State Police seized the cannabis product and other evidence on the property.

Grafton Police Chief Neil Minardi said the operation posed a potential danger to the neighborhood.

“Electricity is increased and perhaps overloaded because of the equipment. There’s usually mold issues and sometimes chemical issues,” said Chief Minardi. “This isn’t the type of operation anybody really wants in their neighborhood.”

The young man who answered the door, later identified by investigators as Jeffrey Fang, was arrested on charges of trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing, and distribution.

He was arraigned in Westborough District Court and later released on personal recognizance.

“I’m not surprised. You never saw them throughout the years,” said Diane Lalone. “I’ve never seen anything.”

Chief Minardi told Boston 25 News he anticipates more arrests in the case.

He believes the operation is part of a larger criminal enterprise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

