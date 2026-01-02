Police: Man arrested after large-scale illegal marijuana operation found inside home in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. — A man has been arrested after a large-scale illegal marijuana operation was found inside a home in Grafton.

According to police, a 27‑year‑old man was taked into custody on charges related to the operation of an illegal marijuana cultivation facility in a residential neighborhood.

According to officials, additional individuals connected to the grow have been identified and are expected to face similar charges.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation conducted by Grafton Detectives in collaboration with the Blackstone Valley Drug Task Force.

When officers executed a search warrant at the home, they uncovered a significant number of marijuana plants along with evidence of a large‑scale, unregulated growing operation hidden within the home.

“These unregulated illegal grow operations pose serious dangers to our residential communities, Grafton police said in a release. ”The modifications required to power these facilities create significant fire hazards that can endanger entire neighborhoods, they added.

In other communities, similar operations have resulted in homes being destroyed or condemned due to unsafe wiring, overloaded electrical systems, and structural damage.

Police also said additional dangers, including hazardous chemicals, mold growth from excessive humidity, and strong odors, can disrupt the quality of life for nearby families.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

