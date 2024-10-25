Police seeking suspect accused of Hot Pocket assault in Dorchester

BOSTON — Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for throwing a hot pocket at a Dorchester store clerk on October 19.

Boston Police say officers responding to an assault and battery call around 7:15 a.m. at the Upham’s Corner Market on Columbia Road were told by the 911 caller that a suspect tried stabbing his employee.

According to the police report, the suspect entered the store and grabbed a hot pocket from the fridge before asking the cashier for a tobacco product. When the cashier asked for an ID, the suspect reportedly became irate and threw the hot pocket at the employee.

After the suspect threw the microwavable food, another customer intervened and a physical altercation ensued. During the fight, police say the suspect pulled a pocket knife on the customer.

The customer was able to get the suspect out of the store and locked the door.

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old, 5′1″ Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers, angrily paced outside before fleeing down Bird Street towards Hancock Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

