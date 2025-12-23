Police seek suspect who reportedly threatened person with gun at Medway grocery store

MEDWAY, Mass. — A search is underway for a man who reportedly threatened another person with a gun at a grocery store in Medway on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Holliston and Appleton streets near the entrance to a Shaw’s supermarket, according to the Medway Police Department.

“We have a report of a white male in a red shirt in his 40s who threatened another person with a gun,” the department wrote in a Facebook post shortly before noon.

Students at several nearby schools were released to their parents as the police response unfolded.

“Please avoid the area until the situation is resolved,” police warned in a community alert.

In an update shortly after 12:30 p.m., police announced that there is “no known danger at this point.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

