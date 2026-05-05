Police seek suspect accused of stealing wine bottle from Boston liquor store, hitting victim in head

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a wine bottle from a Boston liquor store, and then hitting a victim in the head before running away.

At about 12:22 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a radio call for an unarmed robbery in the area of 69 River St., the location of Budget Liquors, in Mattapan.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that a man wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts entered the store and took a bottle of wine from the shelf, concealing it in his pocket before exiting the store.

As the man tried to leave the store, a struggle ensued, and the victim was struck in the head, police said.

The suspect then ran down River Street towards Mattapan Square. Police said officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect.

Detectives assigned to District B-3 in Mattapan are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-2286.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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