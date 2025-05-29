Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect after Brighton war memorial vandalized

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after the Veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War Memorial in Brighton was vandalized.

The war memorial, located at the intersection of Cambridge and Henshaw streets in Brighton, was vandalized on Wednesday, May 21, between approximately 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., police said Thursday.

Brighton war memorial vandalized (Boston Police)

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5’9” tall, who was last seen wearing a long brown trench coat.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information for investigators is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4256.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may also call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submit a tip via the department’s website.

Photos and videos related to this investigation may also be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group