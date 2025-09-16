Police seek help identifying woman accused of shoving elderly passenger off MBTA bus

BOSTON — Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who was allegedly caught on a surveillance camera shoving an elderly passenger off an MBTA bus at a stop in Boston.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Investigators say the suspect was holding an infant at the time of the assault. The elderly victim was injured after landing on the concrete sidewalk.

ID Sought re: A&B on an Elderly Person w/injuries. 9/8 1PM MLK/Warren Street. This SP violently shoved the V off an #MBTA causing injuries. SP was w/an infant during assault. Recognize her? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. U can remain anonymous. Let's ID her!! pic.twitter.com/tPT4z6Da3W — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 15, 2025

Police on Monday released clear surveillance images showing the suspect, including a visible tattoo on her neck.

She is wanted for assault and battery on an elderly person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

