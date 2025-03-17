Police searching for suspect who robbed Wareham restaurant at gunpoint

WAREHAM, Mass. — Wareham police are searching for a suspect who robbed a restaurant at a point on Saturday night.

On March 15 shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to China Chef, located at 1 Depot Street, for a report of an armed robbery.

The employee at China Chef reported to officers that a male, dressed in all black clothing with, a bandana covering his face pulled out a black revolver-style firearm and demanded money.

The male reached over the counter took an undetermined amount of money out of the register and fled the restaurant on foot.

After an extensive search of the area utilizing a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (508) 295-1206 or through the anonymous tip line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

