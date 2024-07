SUTTON, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl with autism in Sutton Thursday.

Eva was last seen near Peachtree Drive.

Several police and fire crews are searching the area for the missing girl.

Anyone that may find her is asked to call 9-1-1.

