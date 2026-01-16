Police searching for hit-and-run driver who allegedly hit Salem officer

SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly hit a Salem officer.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday night around 8:30 while police officers were conducting a criminal investigation on Pope Street.

Police say a vehicle hit an officer and then took off.

The officer was conscious and alert after the crash.

Police say she was immediately taken to Salem Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Salem Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group