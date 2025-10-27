BROCKTON, Mass. — Police in Brockton responded to a serious crash on Pearl Street Sunday night.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured the aftermath of the crash around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Two cars were involved, including one with serious damage to the front.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

Boston 25 News is waiting to hear back from police on any injuries.

Police respond to serious multi-car crash in Brockton

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group