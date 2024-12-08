Police respond to Bourne residence after man barricades himself with family

BOURNE, Mass. — On Friday, December 6, the Bourne Police Department responded to a report of a man that barricaded himself in his home with his family.

Police were dispatched to a residence at Old Plymouth Road at approximately 7:32 P.M. for a man in mental health distress in possession of a firearm. Family members, including a young child, resided in the home.

After some time, police were safely able to escort the family members out of the home while the man still remained in the residence.

Police and negotiators attempted to talk to the male, and after 2 hours and 47 minutes, the man peacefully left the home and was taken into custody.

The man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group