Police release surveillance video of serious hit-and-run crash in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass — Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Quincy before fleeing the scene Tuesday.

The Quincy Police Department released surveillance video of a dark-colored SUV driving down Southern Artey around 6:00 p.m. before it strikes a pedestrian attempting to cross the street. The struck pedestrian can be seen lifted off their feet and thrown several feet back toward the sidewalk. The car then drives off northbound towards South Street.

The struck pedestrian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle is believed to have damage to the passenger side bumper, hood, and windshield, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at (617) 479-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

