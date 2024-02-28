Police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian was struck in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Quincy before fleeing from the scene Tuesday.

At approximately 6 p.m. Quincy Police received multiple reports that a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 1020 Southern Artery.

Police say initial reports indicate that a mid-size dark-colored Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) struck a person attempting to walk across the street in a crosswalk and fled northbound on Southern Artery towards South Street.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle is believed to have damage to the passenger side bumper, hood, and windshield, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital. No additional information on the person’s injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department Traffic Unit and crash reconstruction investigators are on scene. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at (617) 479-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

