WOBURN, Mass. — A multi-agency search is continuing on Friday for a vandal who investigators say set off an explosive device at an ATM in the parking lot of a busy Woburn shopping plaza.

The explosion happened at an Eastern Bank ATM in the West Marine Plaza on Mishawum Road, near the intersection of Interstate 93 and Route 128, early Thursday morning, according to the Woburn Police Department.

Authorities released this photo of the suspect on Friday morning, seen wearing a blue mask and carrying a backpack.

Police release photo of suspect accused of trying to blow up ATM at busy Woburn shopping plaza (Woburn Police Department)

Police say officers responding to a report of a person tampering with a drive-through ATM found damage caused by an apparent detonation, prompting a request for assistance from Massachusetts State Police and FBI Boston bomb squads.

An investigation revealed that a lone male placed a possible pipe bomb on the ATM, quickly exited the drive-through area, and detonated it moments later, according to police.

The explosion impacted nearby businesses, including a restaurant that had to shut down during the lunch rush while the investigation was underway.

“The ATM is right near the restaurant, so I just saw it look like it was plyed, or maybe somebody blew it up, but there was debris everywhere in front of the restaurant,” Saigon Eatery manager Peter Tran told Boston 25 News. “There was a lot of small metal debris all over the place, and I had to go outside and sweep most of it.”

0 of 5 Woburn ATM explosion Woburn ATM explosion Woburn ATM explosion Woburn ATM explosion Woburn ATM explosion

Brian Leary, a worker in the plaza, added, “I stepped out here. I saw that the ATM was a little ajar, just like the front screen on it. They had it all taped off anyway.”

There were no injuries reported in the explosion.

Eastern Bank says no money was taken and that its storefront operated as normal afterward.

As the search for the suspect continues, authorities don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Woburn police at 781-933-1212 or the FBI at 857-386-2000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group