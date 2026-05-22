Person seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after an overnight shooting in Dorchester.
According to Boston Police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 260 Bowdoin Street.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Additional information is not being provided, and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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