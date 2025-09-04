WOBURN, Mass. — Several law enforcement agencies converged on an ATM Thursday after a suspect allegedly tried blowing it up overnight.

According to Woburn Police, officers responded to the Eastern Bank on Mishawum Road around 9 a.m. for a report of an exterior ATM that had been tampered with.

Investigators on scene determined the drive-through ATM had been damaged with an unknown destructive device, or a pipe bomb.

No injuries reported after suspect tries blowing up ATM at Woburn bank overnight, police say

Police say a lone male suspect placed an object on the ATM before quickly exiting the bank.

Moments later, the device detonated, causing an explosion.

There were no reports of any injuries and a description of the suspect was not immediately made available.

A spokesperson for Eastern Bank said there was no loss of funds from the ATM and there was no disruption to normal business operations.

The spokesperson also said they were thankful no one was hurt.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and FBI Boston’s special agent bomb technicians are assisting Woburn Police with the investigation.

Though the suspect remains at large, police say they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Woburn Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group